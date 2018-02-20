Indecent exposure suspect caught, charged with multiple crimes

From the Prince William police press release:

Indecent Exposure *ARREST – On February 16, Kevin Allen RANDOLPH II was located and arrested without incident. The accused was wanted for an indecent exposure that occurred at a residence located in the 4600 block of Central Park Dr in Woodbridge on February 11.

Arrested on February 16:

Kevin Allen RANDOLPH II, 19, of 4409 block of Evansdale Rd in Woodbridge

Charged with 1 count of attempted burglary, 2 counts of indecent exposure, 3 count of stalking, and 1 count of destruction of property

Court Date: March 28, 2018 | Bond: Held

Indecent Exposure [Previously Released] – On February 11 at 11:58PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 4600 block of Central Park Dr in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate an indecent exposure. The victims, a 19-year-old woman and 52-year-old woman, reported to police that the accused, an acquaintance, was standing outside of their residence when he exposed himself to the victims and made an obscene gesture. When one of the victims confronted the suspect, he eventually fled the area on foot prior to officers arriving. As officers were obtaining warrants for the accused, he returned to the residence and attempted to enter the back yard by removing a board from a fence. The accused fled the area again on foot when the victims spotted him. No other contact was made between the two parties. Further attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. The investigation continues.