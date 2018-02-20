Menu
30-year-old driver killed in Manassas

February 20, 2018
Police are investigating a fatal crash on Prince William Street in Manassas. 

From a press release: 

On February 19, 2018 at approximately 8:46 p.m., officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the area of Prince William St and Jefferson St for a report of a single vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed a 2002 Dodge Durango was traveling on Prince William St towards Wellington Rd when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled off the right-side of the roadway and struck a fence and a tree before coming to a rest on top of vehicles parked in a nearby driveway.

The driver was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. The victim is identified as Isaiah Marshall WILBORN, a 30-year- old resident of Manassas. The investigation is on-going.

