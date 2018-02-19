From a press release:

Armed Robberies – On February 17 at 12:16AM, officers and detectives with the Robbery Unit responded to the 7-Eleven located at 14797 Darbydale Ave in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man entered the business and approached the counter. During the encounter, the suspect displayed a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area on foot.

A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. At 12:32AM officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 16170 Country Club Dr in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a second robbery involving the same suspect. An employee reported to police that the suspect entered the business and approached the counter displaying a handgun. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area on foot. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Unknown race male, slim build, 5’8”-6’0” tall

Last seen wearing all dark clothing and a dark green mask covering his face