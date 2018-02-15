Tip leads to shooting suspect’s arrest

From the Prince William police press release:

Shooting Investigation *ARREST – On February 13, detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau received a tip which ultimately led to the identity of the suspect involved in the shooting that occurred in the 8300 block of Sudley Rd in Manassas on January 28. Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of this suspect, identified as David Alfredo RODRIGUEZ RAMOS. On February 14, the accused was located in Fairfax County and arrested without incident. A search warrant was subsequently executed at the residence of the accused on Heritage Crossing Ct in Manassas.

Arrested on February 14:

David Alfredo RODRIGUEZ RAMOS, 37, of 8316 Heritage Crossing Ct in Manassas

Charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharging a weapon near a roadway

Court Date: March 13, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Shooting Investigation [Previously Released] – On January 28 at 2:33AM, officers responded to the 8300 block of Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and lower body. Officers used their Department issued trauma kits to provide immediate first-aid to the victim before rescue crews arrived on scene. The victim, identified as a 24-year-old man of Manassas, was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. The initial investigation by detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau determined that the victim and an unknown male were involved in a verbal altercation inside of the Uptown Alley located inside of the Manassas Mall. When the business closed, another altercation between the two parties occurred in the parking lot. During that encounter, the unknown male brandished a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing the area. Officers searched the area for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.