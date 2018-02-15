Get autographs from sports, cinema legends, courtesy of P-Nats

From the Potomac Nationals press release:

Woodbridge, VA—The Potomac Nationals are excited to announce their complete Legends Autograph Series for the 2018 season featuring six celebrity autograph signing appearances at Pfitzner Stadium.

A total of eight celebs are set to be on hand at The Pfitz to meet and greet P-Nats fans and sign autographs during the Potomac Nationals’ 2018 campaign.

The P-Nats’ 2018 Legends Autograph Series will bring a combination of motion picture, television, and sports stars to Pfitzner Stadium on six dates in 2018.

Highlighting the Best Promotional Schedule in Minor League Baseball is the P-Nats’ 2018 Legends Autograph Series celebrity appearance schedule:

-ROBERT WUHL, “Durham Bulls Pitching Coach, Larry Hockett” in Acclaimed Baseball Film, Bull Durham on Bull Durham 30th Anniversary Night (Saturday, June 23rd)

-PHIL CHENIER and GHEORGHE MURESAN, Washington Bullets Legends of the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Washington Wizards Night (Friday, July 27th)

-DIDI CONN, “Frenchy” in Legendary Musical, Grease and Grease 2 on Grease 40th Anniversary Night (Saturday, July 28th)

-CHAUNCEY LEOPARDI, “Squints” in Hallmark Kids Baseball Film, The Sandlot on The Sandlot 25th Anniversary Night (Saturday, August 4th)

-COVELLI “COCO” CRISP, 2001 Potomac Cannons Outfielder and 2007 World Series Champion member of the Boston Red Sox on Potomac Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Day (Sunday, August 5th)

-JERRY “THE KING” LAWLER, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer and GRAND MASTER SEXAY (AKA BRIAN CHRISTOPHER LAWLER), WWE Legend for A Royal Night with The King (Friday, August 24th)

All autograph signings will be free to P-Nats fans as these celebrity appearance events are included with the price of admission to see the P-Nats play at The Pfitz.

Each celebrity will engage the P-Nats’ faithful during two public autograph signings during each appearance bisected by a ceremonial first pitch on the playing field.

Posed photography with P-Nats fans is at the discretion of each celebrity guest.

The respective lines for celebrity autograph guests at Pfitzner Stadium will begin to form as soon as Season Ticket Holder gates open to Pfitzner Stadium. The general public may join the celebrity autograph guests line once gates to The Pfitz open to the public.

The Potomac Nationals will sell 8×10 photos of the respective celebrities to be signed at the autograph table on the night of the celebrity appearance.

The Legends Autograph Series gets underway on Saturday, June 23rd with a celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Bull Durham.

As part of the celebration, Bull Durham (1988) actor Robert Wuhl will be on hand. Wuhl, who played Larry Hockett, the pitching coach for the Bulls in the film, also appeared in the 1994 biopic Cobb, in which he played author, Al Stump, who spent time with Detroit Tigers’ Hall of Fame player Ty Cobb while putting together a biography chronicling Cobb’s life. Wuhl played roles in Batman (1989), Good Morning Vietnam (1987), and Blue Chips (1994). Most recently, he has become best known as the creator and star of the HBO television comedy series Arli$$ (1996-2002), where he played Arliss Michaels, the president of a sports agency.

In addition to Wuhl’s appearance on 6/23 and the celebration of Bull Durham, the first 1,250 to the game between the P-Nats and Wilmington Blue Rocks (Kansas City Royals) will receive a Victor Robles “Rob Job” bobblehead. It is also the first Scout Night of the season at Pfitzner Stadium.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

The autograph series continues with Washington Wizards Night on Friday, July 27th. Washington Wizards Night will feature a celebrity meet & greet and autograph signing with former Washington Bullets stars Phil Chenier and Gheorghe Muresan.

Chenier, who played for the Bullets franchise from 1971-1979 and claimed an NBA Championship in 1978, served as a television broadcaster for the Wizards from 1987 to 2017.

Muresan, drafted by the Bullets in 1993, played for four seasons with Washington. He is renowned for being tied with the late, Manute Bol, also a former Washington Bullet, for being the tallest player in NBA history at 7 feet, 7 inches. Muresan led the NBA in field goal percentage for both the 95-96 and 96-97 seasons.

Muresan also embarked on a film career that included him being featured in the motion picture, My Giant (1998) opposite comic legend and film star, Billy Crystal.

Washington Wizards Night will accompany the start to Wild Hair Weekend at Pfitzner Stadium. The first 1,000 fans through the gates that night will can take home an Anthony Rendon “Hat Hair.”

First pitch on Wizards Night between The Red, White, & Blue and the Carolina Mudcats (Milwaukee Brewers) is set for 7:05pm.

Saturday, July 28th, one night after Washington Wizards Night, Pfitzner Stadium will host a 40th anniversary celebration of Grease (1978), complete with a celebrity autograph appearance by Didi Conn, who played “Frenchy” in the classic film.

Conn has more TV credits to her name than she does on the big screen, but her performance as “Frenchy” in Grease is her most well-known role. With her appearance in Grease 2 (1982) and a cameo in the TV special Grease: Live (2016), she is the only actress to have appeared in all three editions of the franchise.

In addition to the celebration of Grease with Conn, the P-Nats will pay homage to the film with custom theme jerseys.

Also that night, the first 1,250 fans to the ballpark will receive a Bryce Harper “Real Slicked Back Hair” bobblehead, dressed in style to match the movie. Saturday, July 28th is also the third Scout Night of the season at Pfitzner Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm, as the P-Nats will once again host the Mudcats.

Just one week after Didi Conn visits The Pfitz, the P-Nats will welcome Chauncey Leopardi to the Home of the Potomac Nationals as part of a celebration to honor the movie, The Sandlot (1993).

Leopardi played Michael “Squints” Palledorous in the movie and had multiple memorable scenes in the film. The Sandlot celebration is scheduled for Saturday, August 4th, as Potomac hosts the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs), with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm.

A TV and film actor from 1990-2013, Leopardi has appeared on TV shows such as Boy Meets World, Freaks and Geeks, and Gilmore Girls. His other movie credits include The Big Green (1995), and most recently, Coldwater (2013).

In addition, the first 1,250 fans to the ballpark will receive a “Squints” bobblehead. The P-Nats will wear custom Sandlot inspired theme jerseys. It will also be the final Scout Night of the 2018 season.

The run of celebrities to Woodbridge doesn’t stop, as the following day, Sunday, August 5th, former Major League Baseball veteran standout, Covelli “Coco” Crisp will be on hand for a meet & greet autograph appearance. Crisp, who played for the Potomac Cannons in 2001, will be inducted into the Potomac Baseball Hall of Fame that afternoon.

A World Series Champion with the Boston Red Sox in 2007 who also claimed an American League Championship in 2016 with the Cleveland Indians, Crisp played in the Big Leagues for 15 years. Crisp, drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 7th round of the 1999 MLB Draft, played for Boston, Cleveland (two tours), the Kansas City Royals, and the Oakland Athletics.

Crisp was traded by St. Louis to Cleveland on August 7th, 2002 to complete an earlier trade for pitcher, Chuck Finley.

The longtime outfielder led the American League with 49 stolen bases in 2011 and ranked as one of the best defensive outfielders throughout his career.

First pitch on Coco Crisp PBHOF Induction Day is at 1:05pm, as the Pelicans continue their visit at Pfitzner Stadium.

To round out the 2018 Legends Autograph Series, the P-Nats will welcome a pair of WWE legends on Friday, August 24th. Jerry “The King” Lawler, and his son, Brian Christopher Lawler, AKA “Grand Master Sexay,” will be on hand for “A Royal Night with the King.”

Lawler, “The King,” a WWE Hall of Famer inducted in 2007, has been involved in professional wrestling since 1970. Jerry Lawler has been with the WWE in either a full time or part time capacity since 2001.

Jerry “The King” Lawler currently fills in as a commentator on various WWE broadcasts.

Lawler is known for his famous feud with legendary entertainer, Andy Kauffman that captivated the masses and linked the pair forever.

The younger Lawler, who joined the then WWF, now WWE, in 1997, became a cult like classic character as “Grand Master Sexay,” part of the tag team “Too Cool.” He appeared for various independent wrestling companies through 2011 and reappeared in the WWE in both 2011 and 2014.

First pitch for “A Royal Night with the King” is set for 7:05pm, as Potomac will play host to the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians).

Potomac Nationals Opening Day 2018 is set for Thursday, April 5th at Pfitzner Stadium as the Nationals host the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Kansas City Royals).

First pitch for the P-Nats’ 2018 season opener is set for 7:05pm.

P-Nats’ 2018 ticket plans and group outings are currently available for purchase. For more information, or to purchase any of these plans, contact Potomac Nationals Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com.

The Potomac Nationals of the Carolina League play at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge, Virginia, and are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The Potomac Nationals have claimed five Carolina League Championship titles (1982, 1989, 2008, 2010, and 2014) and nine CL Northern Division Championships.