Connecting Virginia's Potomac Communities in Prince William and Stafford Counties.

Prince William employee arrested on suspected embezzlement

Potomac Local
February 15, 2018 / 7:55 pm / Leave a Comment
News

From the Prince William police press release:

Felony Embezzlement | Arrest of County Employee – On January 7, detectives from the Property Crimes Bureau began an investigation involving equipment reported missing by the Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue. The investigation revealed a civilian employee, assigned to the Logistics Section located at 9027 Euclid Ave in Manassas (20110), sold County owned equipment through a personal online E-Bay account for personal gain. Between October 2017 and January 2018, the employee is alleged to have sold approximately $20,000 worth of equipment online. The employee is also alleged to have used the County’s prepaid delivery account to send personal items and stolen items to E-Bay purchasers at an estimated $800 expense. Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of the employee. On February 14, the accused, Charles Bryan MARCUS, was arrested without incident.

Arrested on February 14:

Charles Bryan MARCUS, 69, of 13238 Kurtz Rd in Dale City

Charged with 2 counts of felony embezzlement

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $50,000 unsecured

News, Dale City Local, Dumfries Local, Lake Ridge, Manassas Local, Occoquan Local, Woodbridge Local, Crime, Gainesville, Haymarket Local, Prince William
