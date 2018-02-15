Prince William employee arrested on suspected embezzlement

From the Prince William police press release:

Felony Embezzlement | Arrest of County Employee – On January 7, detectives from the Property Crimes Bureau began an investigation involving equipment reported missing by the Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue. The investigation revealed a civilian employee, assigned to the Logistics Section located at 9027 Euclid Ave in Manassas (20110), sold County owned equipment through a personal online E-Bay account for personal gain. Between October 2017 and January 2018, the employee is alleged to have sold approximately $20,000 worth of equipment online. The employee is also alleged to have used the County’s prepaid delivery account to send personal items and stolen items to E-Bay purchasers at an estimated $800 expense. Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of the employee. On February 14, the accused, Charles Bryan MARCUS, was arrested without incident.

Arrested on February 14:

Charles Bryan MARCUS, 69, of 13238 Kurtz Rd in Dale City

Charged with 2 counts of felony embezzlement

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $50,000 unsecured