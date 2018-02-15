McClendon rises in rank as Stafford’s new County Attorney

From the Stafford County press release:

Stafford County announces the appointment of Rysheda M. McClendon to the position of County Attorney. Rysheda McClendon has served as Deputy County Attorney for Stafford County since 2015 and worked in the County Attorney office for seven years. She will replace retiring County Attorney Charles L. Shumate on March 1, 2018.

“Stafford County is advancing in many areas – economic development, needed improvements to our infrastructure, meeting the service needs of an expanding population and much more. Rysheda McClendon has both the legal expertise and the institutional knowledge to guide us as Stafford continues to progress,” said Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Meg Bohmke. “She has been an integral and outstanding member of the County Attorney team for years, and we look forward to continuing to work with her in her new role.”

Ms. McClendon has had many accomplishments during her tenure in the County Attorney’s Office. She was the draftswoman of the County’s successful 2011 redistricting ordinance which adopted new election district boundaries and polling place locations. Ms. McClendon drafted a shared radio services agreement for emergency and public safety services that resulted in approximately $285,000 in annual savings. She developed and presented a new system of methodology to assist the Board, Planning Commission and County staff with analyzing proffers under new legislation.

“I am familiar with the growing pressures placed upon the County’s infrastructure. I believe innovative ideas and multidisciplinary approaches are necessary to address those needs. I am forward thinking and offer my experience, dependability, and firsthand knowledge to aid the County in handling upcoming issues,” said future County Attorney Rysheda McClendon. “It is my privilege to serve Stafford County and the Board of Supervisors, and I thank them for this opportunity, as well as my predecessor Charlie Shumate, from whom I have learned a great deal.”

Ms. McClendon holds a Juris Doctor from the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies from George Mason University.