Go to the park, go to the landfill (and more) on President’s Day in Stafford

From the Stafford County press release:

Stafford, Va. – Stafford offices, departments, facilities and all courts will be closed on Monday, February 19, 2018, for the President’s Day holiday. All offices of the Rappahannock Area Health District will be closed as well.

The following offices and facilities will remain open:

Fire and Rescue Information (540) 658-4400

Emergency 911

Sheriff’s Office Information (540) 658-4400

Emergency 911

Magistrate (540) 659-2968

Regional Landfill (540) 659-5279

All parks will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.