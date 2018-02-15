Go to the park, go to the landfill (and more) on President’s Day in Stafford
From the Stafford County press release:
Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos
Stafford, Va. – Stafford offices, departments, facilities and all courts will be closed on Monday, February 19, 2018, for the President’s Day holiday. All offices of the Rappahannock Area Health District will be closed as well.
The following offices and facilities will remain open:
Fire and Rescue Information (540) 658-4400
Emergency 911
Sheriff’s Office Information (540) 658-4400
Emergency 911
Magistrate (540) 659-2968
Regional Landfill (540) 659-5279
All parks will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Subscribe to the weekday Breakfast Links email FREE!
Get updates straight to your inbox.