Police report released details victim’s “Superman dive” under OmniRide bus
Police in Washington, D.C. today released the incident report written after a man did a “Superman dive” under an OmniRide bus on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
The report obtained by Potomac Local details the police report and identifies the victim.
OmniRide Executive Director Bob Schneider released the following statement following the incident:
Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos
Dear PRTC passengers,
As you likely know, a PRTC bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon along 14th Street near Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C. that resulted in a pedestrian fatality. Our deepest condolences go out to the pedestrian’s family, and our thoughts also are with the bus driver and passengers who were on the bus.
Although the investigation is still underway, we want to update you with the latest information.
The bus driver, who has operated buses for PRTC for more than three years, was not cited.
The pedestrian was not a PRTC bus passenger.
The bus was inspected by the Metropolitan Police Department and released back to us. The 2006 MCI bus was carrying eight passengers at the time. No one on board the bus reported injuries.
PRTC and its contractor, First Transit Inc., continue to fully cooperate with the on-going investigation.
Finally, please pause for a moment and quietly hold all involved in this incident in your thoughts.
Thank you,
Bob Schneider
PRTC Executive Director
Subscribe to the weekday Breakfast Links email FREE!
Get updates straight to your inbox.