Connecting Virginia's Potomac Communities in Prince William and Stafford Counties.

Police report released details victim’s “Superman dive” under OmniRide bus

Potomac Local
February 14, 2018 / 9:53 pm / Leave a Comment
Traffic

Police in Washington, D.C. today released the incident report written after a man did a “Superman dive” under an OmniRide bus on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.

The report obtained by Potomac Local details the police report and identifies the victim.

Download the PDF file .

OmniRide Executive Director Bob Schneider released the following statement following the incident: 

Dear PRTC passengers,

As you likely know, a PRTC bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon along 14th Street near Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C. that resulted in a pedestrian fatality. Our deepest condolences go out to the pedestrian’s family, and our thoughts also are with the bus driver and passengers who were on the bus.

Although the investigation is still underway, we want to update you with the latest information.

The bus driver, who has operated buses for PRTC for more than three years, was not cited.

The pedestrian was not a PRTC bus passenger.

The bus was inspected by the Metropolitan Police Department and released back to us. The 2006 MCI bus was carrying eight passengers at the time. No one on board the bus reported injuries.

PRTC and its contractor, First Transit Inc., continue to fully cooperate with the on-going investigation.

Finally, please pause for a moment and quietly hold all involved in this incident in your thoughts.

Thank you,

Bob Schneider

PRTC Executive Director

News, Traffic & Transit
