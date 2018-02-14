Look twice when traveling Butler Road near Falmouth Interchange

Form the VDOT press release:

VDOT ENHANCING SAFETY ON BUTLER ROAD NEAR FALMOUTH INTERCHANGE IN STAFFORD

To reduce crash risk and driver delay, left turns from Butler Road to Carter Street and Colonial Avenue will be prohibited beginning Wednesday, Feb. 21

FREDERICKSBURG – Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 21, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will be prohibiting left turns from Butler Road to Carter Street and Colonial Avenue in Stafford County to enhance safety near the Falmouth interchange.

To reduce the risk of crashes and driver delay on Route 1, Route 17 Business and Butler Road, left turns will no longer be possible from Butler Road to Carter Street or Colonial Avenue.

Beginning this week, crews will install message boards and signs along Butler Road to notify drivers about the new traffic pattern. All signs will remain covered until 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Prohibiting the left turns will reduce the potential of back-ups into the Route 1 intersection and on Route 17 Business. It will also reduce the potential for rear-end and sideswipe crashes.

Drivers seeking to access either Carter Street or Colonial Avenue heading east on Butler Road will need to proceed north on Route 1 at the Falmouth intersection and turn right onto Forbes Street.

An average of 17,000 vehicles a day travel on Butler Road near the Falmouth interchange, according to a 2016 traffic count.

