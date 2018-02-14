At age 37, this soloist has performed in five continents. Now he’s coming to Manassas.

From the Manassas Symphony Orchestra press release on Carlos Ibay:

Internationally-acclaimed piano soloist, Carlos Ibay, to perform with the Manassas Symphony

[Manassas, VA] Piano soloist Carlos Ibay returns as special guest artist for the Manassas Symphony Orchestra’s Silver Anniversary Season in Silver Jewels on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 7:30 PM, under the baton of Music Director James Villani. Mr. Ibay is performing Piotr Tchaikovsky’s gorgeous Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor. He last performed with the orchestra in 2000. The concert program also includes Antonín Dvorák’s tragically beautiful Symphony No.

Mr. Ibay who have been deprived of sight from birth, has gained a world-wide reputation as both a concert pianist and a singer. His talent has reached the stages of Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., Carnegie Hall in New York City, The Cultural Center of the Philippines, The Rachmaninoff Center of the Arts in Russia, The Teatro Storchi in Modena, Italy, and to the concert halls of Brazil, Australia, Israel and Cuba. Mr. Ibay is an amazing musician, and his performance should not be missed.

The concert program also includes Antonín Dvorák’s tragically beautiful Symphony No. 7, previously performed by the MSO, as well as the beautiful La Cimarosiana by Gian Francesco Malipiero, and The Alcotts, an interesting and not often performed piece by American composer Charles Ives.

Season subscriptions and individual concert tickets are available from the Hylton Center Box Office or by calling 888-945-2468. All children and student tickets (through college) are free.

Founded in 1992, the Manassas Symphony is the winner of the 2015 American Prize for Orchestral Performance, Community Division and is a Resident Arts Partner of the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. The all-volunteer orchestra plays five concerts a year and is involved with many educational and civic events throughout the community. For more information on the Manassas Symphony, visit its website at ManassasSymphony.org.