‘Sweating profusely and continually dousing himself with water,’ suspect arrested

From the Stafford County Sheriff’s department:

Disturbance at Local Hotel Leads to Drug Arrest

Stafford, VA. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect on Monday on drug charges following a reported disturbance at the Motel 6 on Warrenton Road.

On February 12, 2018 at approximately 1:30 a.m., Deputy K.J. Simpson responded to a disturbance at Motel 6. The caller advised that one of the motel guests was yelling and stomping in his room. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the guest who was identified as Elmer Joseph Cook, Jr., 43, of Remington, Virginia.

While speaking with deputies, the suspect’s behavior was erratic. Cook was sweating profusely and continually dousing himself with water. In addition, deputies observed in plain view evidence of drug use in the room. The suspect was then taken into custody.

Cook was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled paraphernalia.