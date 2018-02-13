Suspect in fatal Gainesville crash charged

From the Prince William police press release:

Fatal Crash Investigation *DRIVER ARRESTED – Investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit have charged the driver involved in the fatal crash in Gainesville that killed a 38-year-old man of Warrenton on February 12. The accused was located shortly after 1:00PM that afternoon by deputies from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office walking along a roadway. The accused was not injured and was detained without incident. Speed and alcohol use are believed to be contributing factors in the collision. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested.

Arrested on February 12:

Vicente Martir VIDES VASQUEZ, 21, of the 300 block of Jackson St in Warrenton

Charged with involuntary manslaughter, hit & run causing death and driving without a license

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Fatal Crash Investigation [Previously Released] – On February 12 at 2:42AM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of James Madison Hwy and Thoroughfare Rd in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a single vehicle crash. The investigation revealed a 2001 Toyota 4-Runner was traveling northbound on James Madison Hwy in the above area when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment causing the vehicle to roll multiple times. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene prior to officers arriving in the area. A backseat adult male passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of injuries sustained from the crash. A front seat adult male passenger was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released. A Prince William County police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County Police responded to search for the driver who was not immediately located. The suspected driver of the vehicle was located at approximately 1:00PM on February 12 by deputies from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. The driver will be interviewed by Prince William County police investigators regarding the crash. The investigation is continuing.

Victims Identified:

The passenger killed is identified as Jose Nelvin ROMERO MALDONADO, 38, of Warrenton

The front passenger is identified as a 30-year-old man of Warrenton.