Music in the “Air” this Sunday, as Youth Orchestras of Prince William perform

Hear from some talented youth this Sunday at Hylton Performing Arts Center. Here’s more from the press release:

Youth Orchestras of Prince William County Winter Concert Announcement

SUNDAY, February 18 at 3:00 P.M. AT THE HYLTON PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Youth Orchestras of Prince William’s (YOPW) Music Director and Youth Symphony Orchestra interim Conductor, Mr. John Murton, will present the orchestra’s winter concert Air on Sunday, February 18 at 3 pm. Air is the second performance of the season and features all of the YOPW ensembles.

The concert includes a complementary reception and music by the YOPW Chamber Quintet at 2 p.m. in the lobby area. The main performance is scheduled to begin 3 p.m. and begins with the youngest instrumentalists, and culminates with the prestigious Youth Symphony Orchestra, a roster of some of the area’s finest rising musicians.

Tickets:

Tickets prices are $20 for adults and $12 for seniors and active/retired military. Youth, 18 and under receive free tickets. For ticket sales visit www.hyltoncenter.org

The Hylton Performing Arts Center is located at 10960 George Mason Cir, Manassas, VA 20110

About Youth Orchestras of Prince William County (YOPW)

Youth Orchestras of Prince William is celebrating its 36th year of music excellence in the Prince William County. YOPW promotes quality music education, provides a range of performance opportunities, fosters musical awareness and appreciation, and produces cultural experiences for our region. The goal of the Youth Orchestras of Prince William is to be an exceptional instrumental program for the youth of our region.

YOPW Interim Conductor John Murton is a graduate of Magdalen College, University of Oxford, and the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music. His conducting credits include Assistant Conductor on the 2016 mainstage production of The Cunning Little Vixen and Conducting Fellow for the Allentown Symphony Orchestra during the 2016-2017 Season.