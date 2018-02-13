LOVE is in the air at Potomac Mills as sculpture is about to be unveiled

The public is invited for the unveiling of Virginia’s newest LOVE sculpture and a celebration of travel and tourism to be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 . The sculpture will be unveiled at Potomac Mills, 2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Woodbridge, VA, 22192.

The LOVEworks program is a state-wide branding initiative, designed to promote historic life experiences and destinations in Virginia. The sculpture will resemble other LOVE sculptures throughout the Commonwealth, such as the one in historic Manassas.

Tourism is an instant revenue generator for Virginia. In 2016, tourism generated $24 billion in revenue, supported 230,000 jobs and provided $1.7 billion in state and local taxes for the Commonwealth.

Potomac Mills is Virginia’s largest outlet mall, located minutes from the heart of Washington D.C. The center features an indoor shopping experience with more than 200 stores, including Neiman Marcus Last Call, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, kate spade new york and Nike Clearance Store. Shoppers can also enjoy quality dining and entertainment from any of the Mills’ 25 eateries and 18 Theatre AMC. Located immediately off of I-95, Potomac Mills serves the Washington, D.C. / Northern Virginia region and also welcomes guests from all over the world.

For more information, please call 703-496- 9330.