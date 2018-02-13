Brew Republic Bierwerks to host National Guard unit en route home

A National Guard unit returning from a humanitarian mission in Afghanistan will be making a pit stop at Brew Republic Bierwerks in Woodbridge. Here’s what the general manager has to say:

My name is Scott Melice, I am the general manager here at Brew Republic Bierwerks in Woodbridge, VA. We were forwarded the following article that was recently written about the MD National Guard Unit, http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/bs-md-national-guard-special-ops-returning-20180125-story.html. We were contacted by the spouse of one of those brave soldiers and asked us if we would be able to host the unit on their way back from deployment. Being a veteran owned business and having one of our private investors also close with those soldiers, we of course were more than happy to accommodate their group.

They will arrive in our taproom on March 4th around 12-1 pm and staying for a couple of hours to relax and recuperate after their deployment.