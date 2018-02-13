Bob’s Discount Furniture is hosting a grand opening celebration from Thursday, February 15 – Monday, February 19, 2018 in honor of its new store at 14500 Potomac Mill Road, Woodbridge, VA. This will be the third Bob’s Discount Furniture store in Virginia.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. and special appearances by Washington Redskins Alumni, Gary Clark and Ravin Caldwell will take place on Monday.

Bob’s grand opening guests will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of family fun entertainment and free giveaways throughout the weekend, including a chance to win Washington Redskins season tickets. In addition, the Bob’s Outreach team is giving away 200 copies of the new book “The Bobs and Tweets” at each store opening celebration.

In conjunction with the grand openings, the Bob’s Outreach team is donating $10,000 to local children’s charities and over $90,000 to local children’s charities and schools in the nine new communities Bob’s is launching new stores in. The principal from Mary G. Porter Traditional School, will be receiving an outreach donation for $2,500 at the grand opening ceremony.

The full schedule is as follows:

Check presentation on Thursday, February 15 at 9:30 a.m. Ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, February 15 at 9:45 a.m. Family fun entertainment: Thursday and Friday , from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday – Monday, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. WASH street team appearance on Friday, February 16 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Redskins Alumni appearance on Monday, February 19 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Free giveaways – Washington Redskins season tickets, “Bobs and Tweets” books, T-Shirts, Ice Scrapes, and more throughout the long weekend



About Bob’s Discount Furniture

Bob’s Discount Furniture provides a wide variety of quality furnishings – including living room furniture, bedroom furniture, dining room furniture, mattresses and home accents – at everyday low prices. The stores also offer a unique and enjoyable shopping experience featuring cafes in each store with free gourmet coffee, ice cream, cookies and candy. Since 1991, Bob’s has built strong customer loyalty by offering the highest-value home furnishings at the lowest possible prices. With 98 furniture stores located throughout New England, Delaware, California, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin, the Manchester, Conn.-based company has become the 12th-largest U.S. furniture chain and proudly holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Bob’s is committed to supporting communities where its stores are located through a variety of charitable giving efforts. Bob’s Discount Furniture Charitable Foundation has anchored the company’s philanthropic work for more than 20 years. In addition, the Bob’s Outreach program was created as a separate entity to help schools and children-related charities. The company donates more than $2.75 million to charities through these programs each year. For more information on Bob’s charitable programs, visit http://www.bobscares.org.