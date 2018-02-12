Updated 7:35 p.m.

Police said they found their missing driver.

From a press release: *DRIVER ARRESTED – Investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit have charged the driver involved in this morning’s fatal crash in Gainesville that killed a 38-year-old man of Warrenton. The accused was located shortly after 1:00PM by deputies from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office walking along a roadway. The accused was not injured and was detained without incident. Speed and alcohol use are believed to be contributing factors in the collision. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested.

Arrested on February 12:

Vicente Martir VIDES VASQUEZ, 21, of the 300 block of Jackson St in Warrenton

Charged with involuntary manslaughter, hit & run causing death and driving without a license

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Updated 1:55 p.m.

Police identified the man who was ejected from the car.

Fatal Crash Investigation *VICTIM IDENTIFIED – Investigators from the Crash Investigation Unithave identified the passenger killed in this morning’s fatal crash in Gainesville as Jose Nelvin ROMERO MALDONADO, 38, of Warrenton. The front seat passenger was identified as a 30-year-old man of Warrenton. The suspected driver of the vehicle was located a short time ago by deputies from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. The driver will be interviewed by Prince William County police investigators regarding the crash this afternoon. The investigation is continuing.

We’ve just learned the details of a fatal crash near Haymarket this morning.

