Updated 1:55 p.m.

Police identified the man who was ejected from the car.

Fatal Crash Investigation *VICTIM IDENTIFIED – Investigators from the Crash Investigation Unithave identified the passenger killed in this morning’s fatal crash in Gainesville as Jose Nelvin ROMERO MALDONADO , 38, of Warrenton. The front seat passenger was identified as a 30-year-old man of Warrenton. The suspected driver of the vehicle was located a short time ago by deputies from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. The driver will be interviewed by Prince William County police investigators regarding the crash this afternoon. The investigation is continuing.

We’ve just learned the details of a fatal crash near Haymarket this morning.

Here’s more in a press release:

On February 12 at 2:42AM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of James Madison Hwy and Thoroughfare Rd in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a single vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed a 2001 Toyota 4-Runner was traveling northbound on James Madison Hwy in the above area when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and rolled. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene prior to officers arriving in the area.

A backseat passenger, identified as an adult male, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of injuries sustained from the crash. A front seat passenger, identified as an adult male, was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released.

A Prince William County police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County Police responded to search for the driver who was not immediately located. Investigators are actively working to identify the driver. The identity of the deceased will be released once a next-of-kin has been notified. The investigation continues.