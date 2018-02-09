Jewelry, handguns, rifle stolen, suspects arrested

From the Prince William police press release:

Residential Burglary *ARRESTS – On February 6, detectives with the Property Crimes Unit identified two of the suspects involved in a burglary to a residence located in the 1700 block of Potomac View Ave in Woodbridge on February 3. Further investigation determined that a family member of the victim, identified as a 17-year-old female juvenile, conspired with an acquaintance, identified as Melvin Higinio ALVARENGA-RODRIGUEZ, to steal the items reported missing. Following the investigation, detectives with the Property Crimes Unit arrested the suspects without incident. None of the firearms stolen have been recovered. The investigation continues.

Arrested on February 6:

Melvin Higinio ALVARENGA-RODRIGUEZ, 20, of no fixed address

Charged with grand larceny of a firearm, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, and possession of a firearm

Court Date: March 15, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond

A 17-year-old female juvenile of Woodbridge

Charged with grand larceny of a firearm

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at a Juvenile Detention facility

Residential Burglary [Previously Released] – On February 3 at 5:00PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 1700 block of Potomac View Ave in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a burglary. A resident of the home reported to police that the burglary occurred between 2:30PM and 10:30PM on February 2. The investigation revealed that entry was made into the residence through a window. Jewelry and a safe containing five handguns and a rifle were reported missing.