News Bristow man charged with shooting through wall, neighbor’s bedrooms
From the Prince William police press release:
Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On February 6 at 12:30PM, officers responded to a townhome located in the 8800 block of Moat Crossing Pl in Bristow (20136) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed that the accused was cleaning his handgun when he allegedly inadvertently discharged a round that traveled through the wall and passed through two unoccupied bedrooms of the neighboring townhome before landing on the floor. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested.
Arrested February 6:
Paul Richard ELLER, 69, of 8859 Moat Crossing Pl in Bristow
Charged with reckless handling of a firearm
Court Date: March 20, 2018 | Bond: Released on a $2,500 unsecured bond
