Overnight lane closures eastbound I-66 inside Beltway continue through March

If you’re planning to drive at night on I-66, here’s what you need to know. VDOT brings us this update.

FAIRFAX– Single lane closures will continue on eastbound I-66 inside the Beltway during overnight hours (weather permitting) through the end of March from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. The closures will occur between I-495 and Fairfax Drive (Route 237) to allow crews to safely perform survey and geotechnical investigation work related to the I-66 eastbound widening project. Additionally, intermittent shoulder closures are planned (weather permitting) from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes.

For specific dates, times, and locations associated with the lane and shoulder closures, and for real-time traffic information, please visit http://www.511virginia.org/.

The survey and geotechnical investigation work is needed prior to the start of construction that will add an additional through lane along four miles of eastbound I-66 between the Dulles Connector Road (Route 267) and Fairfax Drive (Exit 71) in Fairfax and Arlington counties. Other key project features include constructing a new bridge over Lee Highway for the Washington & Old Dominion (W&OD) Trail and providing direct access from eastbound I-66 to the West Falls Church Metro station by constructing a new ramp connection between two existing ramps (eastbound I-66 to Route 7 and the eastbound I-66 collector-distributor road adjacent to the station’s parking garage).

The additional lane will be open to traffic in fall 2020 and the overall project is expected to be complete in fall 2021. Find additional I-66 project information at http://inside.transform66.org/.