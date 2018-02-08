Heart breaker, hit maker? Uncool. Don’t text and drive.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 8, 2018

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VIRGINIA . . . This Valentine’s Day do not break your heart, or someone else’s, because you were texting and driving. Statistics show that distracted drivers, which include drivers who text or otherwise communicate on devices, are more likely to be involved in a traffic crash.

To help spread awareness of this dangerous behavior, the Prince William County Police Department reminds motorists about state laws on using mobile phones and personal communication devices while driving.