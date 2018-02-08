Sponsored Post Featured Listing: 9113 Church Street
FOR LEASE: 2,773 SF Office Space
RARE OPPORTUNITY! Located at the corner of Church and Battle streets in the heart of Historic Downtown, this property has it all: a desirable location, charm and affordable rental rates. Just steps away from restaurants, shops and the Court House- this gem is perfect for a small professional services firm and won’t be on the market for long.
Space Includes:
- 5 Private Offices
- Conference Room
- Reception/Waiting Area
- Storage & Server Rooms
- 2 Private Restrooms
- Lease rate: $15 per SF
For additional information,
please contact:
Brian Snook, 703-330-1224
brian@weber-rector.com
or
Patrick Small, 703-257-8881
psmall@manassasava.gov
