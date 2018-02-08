Menu
Featured Listing: 9113 Church Street

by Sponsored Post on February 8, 2018 at 5:50 pm

FOR LEASE: 2,773 SF Office Space

RARE OPPORTUNITY!  Located at the corner of Church and Battle streets in the heart of Historic Downtown, this property has it all: a desirable location, charm and affordable rental rates.   Just steps away from restaurants, shops and the Court House- this gem is perfect for a small professional services firm and won’t be on the market for long.    

Space Includes:

  • 5 Private Offices
  • Conference Room
  • Reception/Waiting Area
  • Storage & Server Rooms
  • 2 Private Restrooms 
  • Lease rate: $15 per SF

For additional information, 

please contact: 

Brian Snook, 703-330-1224

brian@weber-rector.com

or

Patrick Small, 703-257-8881

psmall@manassasava.gov

