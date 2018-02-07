Suspect in custody, charged with shooting and killing brother in Stafford

We got notification of a homicide that happened yesterday. From the Stafford sheriff’s office press release:

Stafford, VA. A suspect is in custody for shooting and killing his brother in the area of Holly Drive in Stafford County.

On February 6, 2018 at approximately 8:58 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Holly Drive after the Roanoke Police Department notified the Stafford Sheriff’s Office that they had a subject in custody who had admitted to shooting and killing his brother in Stafford.

Stafford detectives said an unknown dispute occurred between the suspect, William Jackson Veronee, 21, of Aiken, South Carolina, and the victim, Christopher Andrew Veronee, 33, of Stafford. Detectives believe the suspect shot and killed his brother on Monday afternoon.

Following the homicide, the suspect stole his brother’s vehicle, which broke down while traveling in the area of Roanoke, Virginia. Police were notified of a suspicious subject by staff at a cold weather shelter. The subject spoke with responding officers, and was then taken into custody by Roanoke Police.

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office was notified and deputies then located the deceased victim at his home on Holly Drive. The stolen vehicle was recovered by Roanoke Police.

The suspect has been charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is currently being held in the Roanoke City Jail.

The incident is still under investigation by the Stafford Sheriff’s Office.