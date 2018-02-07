Skateboard in the face wards off alleged knife threat

From the Prince William police press release:

Attempted Malicious Wounding – On February 6 at 8:41PM, officers responded to an apartment located in the 3500 block of Briarwood Dr in Dumfries (22026) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed that the accused was drinking with several acquaintances when they were involved in a verbal altercation. During the encounter, the accused grabbed a knife and attempted to cut them. At some point, one of the acquaintances struck the accused on the face with a skateboard causing the accused to drop the knife. The parties eventually separated and the police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported by the accused. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Gabriel Bond KUNU, was arrested without incident.

Arrested on February 6:

Gabriel Bond KUNU, 23, of 3510 Briarwood Dr, Apt 23, in Dumfries

Charged with attempted malicious wounding

Court Date: April 9, 2018| Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond