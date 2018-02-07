Manassas Airport accounts for 30 percent of statewide economic activity

The aviation industry is a major contributor to the economic vitality of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The busiest general aviation airport in the Commonwealth happens to be Manassas Regional Airport.

The City-owned airport boasts 400-based aircraft, two fixed-base operators, an FAA control tower and experiences roughly 90,000 takeoffs and landings a year.

The City has long recognized Manassas Regional Airport as an asset and significant contributor to the City’s economic base. A recent report by the Virginia Department of Aviation reinforces this impact.

The Economic Impact Study included 57 general aviation and nine commercial airports in the Commonwealth. It focuses on the economic benefits created by the businesses and tenants on Virginia’s airports, tourists and others who rely on their services to conduct business.

The findings show that Manassas Regional Airport not only leads the industry in revenue generation but accounted for roughly 30% of the statewide $1.1 billion in economic activity in 2016. That equates to 1,351 aviation jobs, wages of $117,438,000 and generation of $375,492,000 in residual economic activity in Manassas.