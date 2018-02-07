Help Prince William County Police Department find missing, endangered adult

From the Prince William police press release:

*MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered adult, Christopher Luke AMMEN. The investigation revealed Christopher walked away from his residence located in the 5800 block of Anthony Dr in Woodbridge around 8:00PM on February 6. Christopher left his residence voluntarily and may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as being endangered. Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Christopher Luke AMMEN is described as a white male, 29 years of age, 5’08″, 215lbs with brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, navy blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.