Glass smashed, golf clubs stolen at Montclair Country Club

From the Prince William police press release:

Commercial Burglary – On February 6 at 9:00AM, officers responded to the Montclair Country Club located at 16500 Edgewood Dr in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a burglary. Video surveillance revealed that an unknown man shattered a side glass window and door with a crowbar around 11:40PM on February 5. The suspect entered the business then fled the area in a dark colored 2010-2013 Chevrolet Camaro with a hood scoop and racing stripes. A golf bag containing eleven golf clubs was reported missing.

Suspect Description:

White male, between 30 & 35 years of age, 5’10”, 175lbs with a thin build, goatee and mustache

Last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, brown pants, brown boots, and black gloves

Suspect Vehicle Description:

A dark colored 2010-2013 Chevrolet Camaro with a hood scoop and racing stripes