News Glass smashed, golf clubs stolen at Montclair Country Club
From the Prince William police press release:
Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos
Commercial Burglary – On February 6 at 9:00AM, officers responded to the Montclair Country Club located at 16500 Edgewood Dr in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a burglary. Video surveillance revealed that an unknown man shattered a side glass window and door with a crowbar around 11:40PM on February 5. The suspect entered the business then fled the area in a dark colored 2010-2013 Chevrolet Camaro with a hood scoop and racing stripes. A golf bag containing eleven golf clubs was reported missing.
Suspect Description:
White male, between 30 & 35 years of age, 5’10”, 175lbs with a thin build, goatee and mustache
Last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, brown pants, brown boots, and black gloves
Suspect Vehicle Description:
A dark colored 2010-2013 Chevrolet Camaro with a hood scoop and racing stripes
Subscribe to the weekday Breakfast Links email FREE!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
‘On this day in 2016, we opened our doors to the public!’
February 6, 2018 Leave a comment
The third part of the FreshySites Ethos is ‘Ask For More’
February 5, 2018 Leave a comment