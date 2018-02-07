Menu
Glass smashed, golf clubs stolen at Montclair Country Club

by Potomac Local on February 7, 2018 at 4:53 pm Leave a Comment

From the Prince William police press release:

Commercial Burglary – On February 6 at 9:00AM, officers responded to the Montclair Country Club located at 16500 Edgewood Dr in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a burglary. Video surveillance revealed that an unknown man shattered a side glass window and door with a crowbar around 11:40PM on February 5. The suspect entered the business then fled the area in a dark colored 2010-2013 Chevrolet Camaro with a hood scoop and racing stripes. A golf bag containing eleven golf clubs was reported missing.   

Suspect Description:

    White male, between 30 & 35 years of age, 5’10”, 175lbs with a thin build, goatee and mustache

Last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, brown pants, brown boots, and black gloves

        Suspect Vehicle Description:

    A dark colored 2010-2013 Chevrolet Camaro with a hood scoop and racing stripes

