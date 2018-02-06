Want to work for the P-Nats? This job fair could be for you.

We received this bit of news from the Potomac Nationals:

Woodbridge, VA—The 2018 Potomac Nationals Seasonal Job Fair will once again take place at Pfitzner Stadium. The P-Nats will host their annual job fair on Wednesday, February 28th from 4:00pm-7:00pm.

The Potomac Nationals Baseball Club, the premier family friendly entertainment destination in Northern Virginia, is looking for outgoing, dependable, and customer-service oriented gameday team members to join the staff of The Red, White, & Blue. The P-Nats’ 2018 regular season begins on Thursday, April 5th and runs through at least Thursday, August 30th, with potential postseason games to be scheduled through the first two weeks of September if the P-Nats qualify for the 2018 Carolina League Playoffs.

At the job fair, P-Nats front office officials will seek dedicated candidates to join the team as part-time gameday employees for the full season, who may also be tasked with working non-gameday special events at Pfitzner Stadium.

The P-Nats offer seasonal positions, perfect for school employees, students, retirees, and others who love the game of baseball, and all that are looking for a fun and flexible part-time opportunity in an upbeat professional sports atmosphere.

2018 Potomac Nationals Season Positions Available:

*CONCESSIONS

-Concessions Stand Manager

-Waiters/Waitresses

-Picnic Area Cooks/Servers

-Food Cooks/Preps

-Food Vendors

-Cashiers

*STADIUM OPERATIONS

-Ushers

-Parking Attendants

-Grounds Crew

-Retail/Souvenir Merchandise Sales

-Kids Zone Attendants

-Scoreboard Operator

*TICKETS

-Ticket Takers

-Box Office Ticket Sales

The majority of weeknight (Monday through Friday) P-Nats games at The Pfitz will begin at 7:05pm, while Saturday night games start at 6:35pm. Sunday games will start at 1:05pm throughout the season. There will be a 10:35am start time for the game on Wednesday, April 11th, a trio of 12:05pm starts (Monday, July 16th, Thursday, August 9th, and Thursday, August 16th), as well as a special 6:35pm start time for July 4th. All departments typically require gameday employees to be on site at Pfitzner Stadium a few hours in advance of the game’s start time.

On-site interviews will be conducted at the job fair by P-Nats full-time employees on a first come, first serve basis. No advance appointments will be accepted.

Job applications will be available on site at the job fair, or job seekers may download an application in advance at www.potomacnationals.com. For online access to a P-Nats job application: open up the official Potomac Nationals’ website, under the top menu tab, “PFITZNER STADIUM,” click “Employment,” and then select the red “click here” link under the heading “Gameday Employment” to view and print a PDF file of the job application. Applications for part-time employment will not be accepted prior to the job fair.

For further information on seasonal opportunities with P-Nats Baseball, contact Potomac Nationals Assistant General Manager/Director of Stadium Operations, Arthur Bouvier, at 703-590-2311 ext. 217 or via e-mail at abouvier@potomacnationals.com.

If you can’t attend the job fair but are interested in applying for a part-time position with the Potomac Nationals, you may pick up an application at the P-Nats front office Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm and return it to Aaron Johnson on or after February 28th. If you choose to print out the online version of the application, you may scan and e-mail the application to ajohnson@potomacnationals.com, fax the application to 703-590-5716, or bring the application to the front office on or after February 28th. To schedule an interview after the job fair, contact Aaron Johnson (see above contact information).

Note: The Potomac Nationals are an equal opportunity employer.

The 2018 Potomac Nationals season gets underway on April 5th at Pfitzner Stadium against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Kansas City Royals). First pitch for the opener is set for 7:05pm.