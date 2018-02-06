Suspect in December robbery of Woodbridge Sally Beauty Supply found, charged

From the Prince William police press release:

Armed Robbery *ARREST – On February 5, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Sergio Maurice EDWARDS in Alexandria, for the robbery of the Sally Beauty Supply located at 13920 Shoppers Best Way in Woodbridge on December 23.

Arrested on February 5:

Sergio Maurice EDWARDS, 26, of no fixed address

Charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Court Date: March 13, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On January 9, detectives from the Robbery Unit identified one of the suspects involved in the robbery of the Sally Beauty Supply located at 13920 Shoppers Best Way in Woodbridge on December 23. Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of this suspect, identified as Sergio Maurice EDWARDS. Attempts to locate EDWARDS have been unsuccessful. The investigation continues.

Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On December 23 at 9:26PM, officers responded to Sally Beauty Supply located at 13920 Shoppers Best Way in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that two unknown, masked men entered the business where one of the men brandished a handgun and demanded the employee open the cash register. The men then took the cash drawer before fleeing the store on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the suspects who were not located.

Suspect Descriptions:

Black male, between 23-27 years of age, 6’0”, thin build with a light complexion

Last seen wearing an orange jacket, black mask and gloves

Black male, between 23-27 years of age, 6’0”, thin build with a dark complexion

Last seen wearing a black jacket and black mask