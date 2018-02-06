News Potomac Local Poll: Top priorities for Stafford’s Board of Supervisors
The Stafford County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday will interview seven candidates — all who seek temporary appointment to the Board until a special election is held in November to replace Bob Thomas, of the George Washington District, who was elected to the House of Delegates last November.
I wrote about, and shared the candidates resumes in this post.
For the incoming interim supervisor, what do you think the biggest issue in Stafford is right now? Please take the poll below.
