Connecting Virginia's Potomac Communities in Prince William and Stafford Counties.

News
Potomac Local Poll: Top priorities for Stafford’s Board of Supervisors

by Uriah Kiser on February 6, 2018 at 1:50 pm Leave a Comment

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday will interview seven candidates — all who seek temporary appointment to the Board until a special election is held in November to replace Bob Thomas, of the George Washington District, who was elected to the House of Delegates last November. 

I wrote about, and shared the candidates resumes in this post

For the incoming interim supervisor, what do you think the biggest issue in Stafford is right now? Please take the poll below.

 

News, Stafford
