News Haymarket suspect turns self in, charged with robbery, assault, battery
From the Prince William police press release:
Strong-armed Robbery *ARREST – On February 5, Cliff Montgomery SPENCER turned himself into police without incident at the Paul T. White Station in Manassas. The accused was wanted for a robbery of uBreakiFix located at 7443 Linton Hall Rd in Gainesville (20155) on January 24.
Arrested on February 5:
Cliff Montgomery SPENCER, 40, of the 5400 block of Sherman Oakes Ct in Haymarket
Charged with robbery and assault & battery
Court Date: February 26, 2018 | Bond: Held on a $5,000 secured bond
Strong-armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On January 24 at 2:50PM, officers responded to the uBreakiFix located at 7443 Linton Hall Rd in Gainesville (20155) to investigate an assault. An employee reported to police that he was involved in a verbal altercation with the accused, a customer, which escalated. During the encounter, the accused assaulted the employee then demanded money from the cash register. The accused took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the business. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Cliff Montgomery SPENCER. Attempts to located the accused have been unsuccessful.
