News
Expect sleet and ice in the Wednesday morning commute. We’ve got your forecast, closings and delays.

by Potomac Local on February 6, 2018 at 11:34 am

From the National Weather Service:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. A coating of snow and sleet with less than a tenth of an inch of ice from freezing rain.

* WHERE…The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas as well as portions of the Virginia Piedmont.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 10 AM EST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light sleet and freezing rain will overspread the area between 3 am and 7 am early Wednesday morning. Precipitation will change to rain by 10 am Wednesday  morning with temperatures rising well above freezing. The ice may result in slippery [conditions]…especially on elevated surfaces during the morning commute Wednesday. Be prepared for reduced [visibility] at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited [visibility], and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

 

Expect showers Wednesday night, cold and sunny. On Thursday during the day, expect temperatures below freezing. Thursday night is expected to be cloudy with temperatures below freezing.

Check these lists for upcoming closings and delays

Here’s today’s OPM status. 

The Twitter list below will show closings, delays, and updates from Prince William County Public Schools, Stafford County Public Schools, Manassas City Public Schools, Manassas Park City Public Schools, Fredericksburg City Public Schools, Spotsylvania County Public Schools, King George County Public Schools, Northern Virginia Community College, Germanna Community College, George Mason University, Mary Washington University. 

This Twitter list below will show closings, delays, and updates posted by local governments in Prince William County, Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, King George County, Manassas City, Manassas Park, Fredericksburg City, Dumfries Town, Haymarket Town, Quantico Marine Corps Base, Fort Belvoir. 

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


