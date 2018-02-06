Expect sleet and ice in the Wednesday morning commute. We’ve got your forecast, closings and delays.

From the National Weather Service:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. A coating of snow and sleet with less than a tenth of an inch of ice from freezing rain.

* WHERE…The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas as well as portions of the Virginia Piedmont.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 10 AM EST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light sleet and freezing rain will overspread the area between 3 am and 7 am early Wednesday morning. Precipitation will change to rain by 10 am Wednesday morning with temperatures rising well above freezing. The ice may result in slippery [conditions]…especially on elevated surfaces during the morning commute Wednesday. Be prepared for reduced [visibility] at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited [visibility], and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.