We have photos of a burglary that took place early this morning. Here’s more from the Prince William police press release.

Commercial Burglary – On February 5 at 2:30AM, officers responded to the Metro PCS located at 4810 Dale Blvd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate an alarm activation. When officers arrived, they discovered that the front glass door was damaged. Video surveillance revealed that a male suspect entered the business then left a short time later without taking any property. A police K-9 searched for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Black male, between 15 & 20 years of age, 5’08” with a thin build

Last seen wearing a white Chicago Bulls hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, white shoes, black back pack, and one white glove