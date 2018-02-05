News ‘Video surveillance revealed that a male suspect entered the business’
We have photos of a burglary that took place early this morning. Here’s more from the Prince William police press release.
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Commercial Burglary – On February 5 at 2:30AM, officers responded to the Metro PCS located at 4810 Dale Blvd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate an alarm activation. When officers arrived, they discovered that the front glass door was damaged. Video surveillance revealed that a male suspect entered the business then left a short time later without taking any property. A police K-9 searched for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.
Suspect Description:
Black male, between 15 & 20 years of age, 5’08” with a thin build
Last seen wearing a white Chicago Bulls hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, white shoes, black back pack, and one white glove
Subscribe to the weekday Breakfast Links email FREE!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Marks & Harrison announces two scholarship opportunities for Virginia students
February 5, 2018 Comments off
The third part of the FreshySites Ethos is ‘Ask For More’
February 5, 2018 Comments off
Celebrate Black History Month with Prince William County Historic Preservation
February 2, 2018 Comments off
3 things to do to get your business recycling plan going: ‘When you don’t recycle – you pay’
February 2, 2018 Comments off
1 bedroom condo for rent in Occoquan
January 31, 2018 Comments off
That baby born 24 years ago — She’s now working alongside the Sentara doctor who delivered her
January 31, 2018 Comments off