News Updated: School bus driver killed in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — A school bus driver was struck and killed this morning at a Prince William County bus depot.
The unidentified victim struck by a bus back out of a service bay shortly after 7 a.m. at the McCuin bus depot on Piney Branch Lane in Bristow.
Family members of the victim have been contacted. The school division is awaiting notification of next of kin before the driver is identified, said Prince William County Schools spokesman Phil Kavits.
The school division was operating this morning on a two-hour delay due to icy conditions overnight.
The McCuin school bus depot is one of three in the county where drivers park their personal vehicles, board their respective buses, and begin their morning routes. The other two school bus depots are located at Independent Hill and Potomac Senior High School in Woodbridge.
We’ll update this post as more becomes available.
Update — Statement from the school division
We are sad to report that a PWCS bus driver was killed this morning by a bus reportedly backing out of the service bay at McCuin Transportation Center. An investigation is underway.
We are withholding the name pending full notification of family members. A Critical Incident Team was dispatched to provide support to those dealing with the sad news. We are all saddened by the loss of our PWCS family member and our thoughts are with his family, friends, coworkers and student passengers.
Update 3:39 p.m.
From Prince William police:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Fatal Crash Investigation – On February 5 at 7:31AM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the Prince William County Schools McCuin Transportation Center located at 7900 Piney Branch Ln in Bristow (20136) to investigate a crash involving a County school bus. The investigation revealed that a driver of a 2014 Freightliner school bus was backing out of a service area within the center when another employee, who was standing behind the bus, was struck. The employee who was struck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not injured. No children were on the bus at the time of the incident. At this time, no charges have been placed. The investigation continues.
Identified:
The employee was identified as Richard Lee PROFFITT, 62, of Manassas
The driver of the school bus was identified as a 60-year-old man of Nokesville
