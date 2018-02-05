School bus driver killed in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — A school bus driver was struck and killed this morning at a Prince William County bus depot.

The unidentified victim struck by a bus back out of a service bay shortly after 7 a.m. at the McCuin bus depot on Piney Branch Lane in Bristow.

Family members of the victim have been contacted. The school division is awaiting notification of next of kin before the driver is identified, said Prince William County Schools spokesman Phil Kavits.

The school division was operating this morning on a two-hour delay due to icy conditions overnight.

The McCuin school bus depot is one of three in the county where drivers park their personal vehicles, board their respective buses, and begin their morning routes. The other two school bus depots are located at Independent Hill and Potomac Senior High School in Woodbridge.

We’ll update this post as more becomes available.

Update — Statement from the school division