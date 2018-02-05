News Prince William fire personnel will be training Thursday. Yes, you might smell smoke.
From a Prince William Count Fire & Rescue press release:
On Thursday February 8, 2018 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, the Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue will be conducting live structural fire training in the 10300 block of Kettle Run Road. Those in the area will notice apparatus in the area with smoke and fire emitting from the building periodically. The live fire training will present no hazard to the community or those nearby. The training will better prepare the members of Recruit Class 17-2 on fire behavior characteristics. For additional information please contact Lieutenant Dave Caruana at (703) 792-6380.
