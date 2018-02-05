Marks & Harrison announces two scholarship opportunities for Virginia students

The personal injury lawyers at Marks & Harrison in Richmond, are excited to announce the details of two of their scholarship competitions; one scholarship is for students at five of the Tappahannock area high schools, and the other is open to high school or college students anywhere in the U.S.

Each year, the Richmond law firm holds a scholarship competition for high school seniors at Essex, Rappahannock, Northumberland, Washington & Lee, and Lancaster high schools in the Tappahannock area.

From now until May 15, 2018, eligible high school applicants can submit an essay of 600 words or a video that is two minutes or less that discusses ways to prevent distracted driving and specifically through the use of popular apps like Snapchat.

Winners of the scholarship will be announced on June 15, 2018. First, second, and third place prizes will be awarded to students with winning essays and the top prize is a scholarship to the winner’s college for $1,000. See the complete details about this unique scholarship opportunity.

An Opportunity For Virginia and Other U.S. Students

The Marks & Harrison 2018 Annual Scholarship Competition is available to any high school junior and senior student or a student enrolled in a two or four-year college or university anywhere in the United States.

From now until May 15, 2018, eligible applicants are encouraged to submit an essay of 600 words or less or a video that is two minutes or less. The essay topic should discuss distracted driving and the use of popular apps, such as Snapchat.

Winners will be announced on June 15, 2018. Three prizes will be awarded, and the top prize is a scholarship for $2,500. Visit us for more in-depth details on this scholarship opportunity.