Traffic Heads up, I-95 commuters: Here’s some Fredericksburg area construction you need to know about.
From the press release:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Multiple work zones scheduled on I-95 northbound and southbound beginning tonight, Feb. 5 through early Friday, Feb. 9
FREDERICKSBURG – Motorists should anticipate midday and overnight delays on Interstate 95 northbound and southbound this week for multiple work zones in the Fredericksburg area.
The following lane closures are planned, weather permitting:
Interstate 95 Southbound
- Aquia Creek Bridge (mile marker 145) Stafford County
- Tuesday ?? Thursday, 6 a.m. ?? 10 a.m.
- Expect a single, right lane closed on I-95 southbound at the Aquia Creek bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project. The Aquia Creek bridge is located at mile marker 145, just north of Exit 143/Route 610.
- Potomac Creek Bridge (mile marker 137) Stafford County
- Monday ?? Thursday, 9 p.m. ?? 10 a.m., Thursday ?? Friday, 9 p.m. ?? 6 a.m.
- A single lane will close at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure at 10 p.m. at the Potomac Creek bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project. Double lane closures end at 4:30 a.m. A single lane will remain closed until 10 a.m. the following morning except on Friday at 6 a.m. The bridge is located at mile marker 137, just before Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway).
- Mile Marker 122 (South of Exit 126/Massaponax) Spotsylvania County
- Tuesday ?? Friday, 8:30 a.m. ?? 3:30 p.m.
- Expect a single, left lane on I-95 southbound at mile marker 122 to be closed for maintenance work. Mile marker 122 is south of Exit 126/Massaponax.
Interstate 95 Northbound
- Potomac Creek Bridge (mile marker 137) Stafford County
- Monday ?? Thursday, 9:30 a.m. ?? 3:30 p.m.
- A single, left lane will be closed on I-95 northbound at the Potomac Creek bridge.
- Exit 126 (Route 1/Massaponax) Spotsylvania County
- Monday ?? Thursday, 9 p.m. ?? 4:30 a.m.
- A single lane on I-95 northbound near Exit 126/Massaponax will close at 9 p.m. to allow crews to make repairs to the bridge over Route 1 followed by a double lane closure at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen at 4:30 a.m. Expect overnight delays near the interchange.
- Exit 118 (Route 606/Mudd Tavern Road) Spotsylvania County
- Tuesday ?? Thursday, 8:30 a.m. ?? 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. ?? 12 p.m.
- A single, left lane on I-95 northbound near Exit 118 will be closed near the interchange for construction activities for the I-95 Overpass Replacement Project and Mudd Tavern Road improvements east of I-95.
Overhead message boards will warn travelers to stay alert for the work zones ahead and possible delays.
For more information about any of the projects listed above, please visit the project page at www.VirginiaDOT.org
511Virginia
Motorists can find real-time information on lane closures, work zones, traffic and other incidents on 511Virginia.
Download the free mobile 511Virginia app for Apple and Android devices to stay connected, or visit www.511Virginia.org. Motorists also can reach 511Virginia by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.
Subscribe to the weekday Breakfast Links email FREE!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Marks & Harrison announces two scholarship opportunities for Virginia students
February 5, 2018 Comments off
The third part of the FreshySites Ethos is ‘Ask For More’
February 5, 2018 Comments off
Celebrate Black History Month with Prince William County Historic Preservation
February 2, 2018 Comments off
3 things to do to get your business recycling plan going: ‘When you don’t recycle – you pay’
February 2, 2018 Comments off
1 bedroom condo for rent in Occoquan
January 31, 2018 Comments off
That baby born 24 years ago — She’s now working alongside the Sentara doctor who delivered her
January 31, 2018 Comments off