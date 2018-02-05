Heads up, I-95 commuters: Here’s some Fredericksburg area construction you need to know about.

From the press release:

Multiple work zones scheduled on I-95 northbound and southbound beginning tonight, Feb. 5 through early Friday, Feb. 9

FREDERICKSBURG – Motorists should anticipate midday and overnight delays on Interstate 95 northbound and southbound this week for multiple work zones in the Fredericksburg area.

The following lane closures are planned, weather permitting:

Interstate 95 Southbound

Aquia Creek Bridge (mile marker 145) Stafford County Tuesday ?? Thursday , 6 a.m. ?? 10 a.m. Expect a single, right lane closed on I-95 southbound at the Aquia Creek bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project. The Aquia Creek bridge is located at mile marker 145, just north of Exit 143/Route 610.



Potomac Creek Bridge (mile marker 137) Stafford County Monday ?? Thursday , 9 p.m. ?? 10 a.m. , Thursday ?? Friday , 9 p.m. ?? 6 a.m. A single lane will close at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure at 10 p.m. at the Potomac Creek bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project. Double lane closures end at 4:30 a.m. A single lane will remain closed until 10 a.m. the following morning except on Friday at 6 a.m. The bridge is located at mile marker 137, just before Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway).



Mile Marker 122 (South of Exit 126/Massaponax) Spotsylvania County Tuesday ?? Friday , 8:30 a.m. ?? 3:30 p.m. Expect a single, left lane on I-95 southbound at mile marker 122 to be closed for maintenance work. Mile marker 122 is south of Exit 126/Massaponax.



Interstate 95 Northbound

Potomac Creek Bridge (mile marker 137) Stafford County Monday ?? Thursday , 9:30 a.m. ?? 3:30 p.m. A single, left lane will be closed on I-95 northbound at the Potomac Creek bridge.



Exit 126 (Route 1/Massaponax) Spotsylvania County Monday ?? Thursday , 9 p.m. ?? 4:30 a.m. A single lane on I-95 northbound near Exit 126/Massaponax will close at 9 p.m. to allow crews to make repairs to the bridge over Route 1 followed by a double lane closure at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen at 4:30 a.m. Expect overnight delays near the interchange.



Exit 118 (Route 606/Mudd Tavern Road) Spotsylvania County Tuesday ?? Thursday , 8:30 a.m. ?? 3:30 p.m. and Friday , 9:30 a.m. ?? 12 p.m. A single, left lane on I-95 northbound near Exit 118 will be closed near the interchange for construction activities for the I-95 Overpass Replacement Project and Mudd Tavern Road improvements east of I-95.



Overhead message boards will warn travelers to stay alert for the work zones ahead and possible delays.

