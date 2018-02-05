Menu
The name has changed, but the library is the same. England Run is now the William J. Howell Branch.

by Potomac Local on February 5, 2018 at 5:16 pm Leave a Comment
From a press release:
FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA,  February 5, 2018 – On Tuesday, December 19, the Stafford County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution renaming England Run Branch as William J. Howell Branch, in honor of the retiring House of Delegates Speaker. Speaker Howell has served in the General Assembly since 1988.

Director Martha Hutzel states “Central Rappahannock Regional Library, and the entire community, continue to benefit from the generous support of Stafford County. Every customer will find the same level of great service regardless of the building’s name.”

News, Stafford
