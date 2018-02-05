Bus driver bloodied, Stafford student charged

We’re learning a Stafford County bus driver was assaulted by a student last Thursday, Feb. 1. Authorities didn’t release the age or gender of the student or where the bus had left.

Stafford, VA. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office detained a juvenile on Thursday for assaulting a bus driver.

On February 1, 2018 at approximately 4:41 p.m., Stafford deputies responded to a call regarding a fight in progress involving a bus driver in the area of Streamview Drive. Upon arrival, deputies observed the bus driver bleeding from the forehead. The driver was examined by medics and released.

The driver told deputies he was a substitute driver and that an individual attempting to pick up one of the students from the bus was not on the list of people he could release the student to. The driver said he’d need to call the school to confirm he could release the student to the subject.

In response, the subject got on the bus and began assaulting the bus driver. An altercation between the subject and bus driver ensued, and the driver was punched in the face, causing a laceration on his forehead. The subject also struck the left side of the face of a bus monitor who attempted to block the subject from gaining access to the student.

Deputies detained the subject—who they learned was a juvenile—and discovered that he and the student were siblings. The subject was acting as guardian of his sister, and had recently been dealing with a number of serious family issues.

A criminal complaint for two counts of assault and battery was submitted to Juvenile Detention Services, which did not advise detention.