The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office accuses a man of ordering $1,800 worth of Lego blocks on Walmart’s website and then trying to return them to a store without the blocks in the box.

From a press release:

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect on Thursday who purchased over $1800 worth of Legos through Walmart’s website and then returned the boxes containing the wrong items to the store.

On January 28, 2018, Stafford Deputy A.W. Sypolt responded to a call at the Walmart on Garrisonville Road in Stafford. The loss prevention officer observed on camera a customer returning a large amount of Legos on multiple occasions. He suspected that the individual was obtaining money by false pretenses.

The first incident occurred on December 30, 2017. The suspect, identified as Christopher Lee-Edward Taylor, 30, of Stafford, returned several boxes of Legos he had purchased online and that were valued at $593.83. He was reimbursed with a Walmart gift card.

During the second incident, which occurred on January 19, 2018, Taylor returned several boxes of Legos he had again purchased online and were valued at $737.04. He was reimbursed with a Walmart gift card.

The third incident occurred on January 27, 2018. Taylor purchased $526.45 worth of Legos online and then returned the items to the store. He received reimbursement on his Visa card.

Employees later realized the contents of the returned boxes did not match the description on the boxes.

The deputy discovered that Lego sets matching the descriptions of the ones Taylor purchased online and returned were found for sale online under the suspect’s eBay account. The description portion of the items listed for sale on eBay said “No Box.”

On February 1, 2018, Taylor was taken into custody and then released on an $8000.00 unsecured bond. He was served three felony warrants of obtaining money by false pretenses.